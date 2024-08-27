Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zombie-style knives and machetes can be handed into Northumberland police stations ahead of a ban which is set to come into force.

Under new legislation, from September 24 it will be illegal to own the weapons.

Until Monday, September 23, anyone will be able to hand them into Alnwick, Bedlington, Berwick and Hexham police stations so that they can be properly disposed of.

Those looking to submit the knives are urged to contact their local police station for advice on how to bring them in safely and securely.

Examples of zombie-style knives. Picture: Northumbria Police

Surrender bins, at which any other unwanted knives can also be submitted, for those who want to hand them in anonymously.

Those handing in the knives can apply to claim compensation for doing so. The standard compensation amount for each surrendered weapon will be £10.

Supt Scott Cowie, of Northumbria Police’s prevention department, said: “These types of weapons are incredibly dangerous and this move is an important one in removing them from society.

“I would urge anyone who is in possession of one of these zombie-style weapons to arrange to hand it over during the coming weeks and visit one of our stations to do so.

“Once the deadline has passed, anyone found to be in possession of these weapons should be expect to face serious consequences, which could include time in prison.

“If you have zombie-style knives, please hand them in and play your part in helping to keep our Force area among the safest to live, work and visit in the country.”