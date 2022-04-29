Police appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted in Whitley Bay

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Whitley Bay.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at 9.30am on Saturday, April 2, in Victoria Terrace opposite Lloyds Bank.

The male victim, aged 39, had been walking along the street when he was approached by two men.

After engaging in conversation, it is alleged that one of the men punched the victim repeatedly in the face which knocked him to the ground.

Following this, it was alleged that both male offenders continued to assault the victim while he was on the ground and kicked his head before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries which included a broken jaw, split lip, grazes and bruising.

PC Caitlin McMillan, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident where a man was attacked in broad daylight by two men.

“Our investigation is well underway as we look to identify those involved in the attack and understand the full circumstances around what has happened.

"We know this is a busy location and, given the time of day, we expect there to have been several witnesses to the assault.

“Therefore, I am now asking anybody who was in that area at that time on Saturday (April 2) and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you think you may know any information that can assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”