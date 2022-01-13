Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Wallsend pub

Police are appealing for information after an assault in a Wallsend pub.

A 42-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by two other males at The Duke of York pub in Wallsend shortly after 10.30pm on October 23, 2021.

The males are believed to have punched him in the face and the upper body several times resulting in the victim sustaining a detached retina which required surgery.

An investigation was launched and officers have already reviewed CCTV and spoke to a number of witnesses but have now appealed to the public to help identify two males.

They were in the area at the time and may have information that could assist with the investigation.

The two males or anyone who recognises them are encouraged to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20211111-0830.