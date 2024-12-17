Police appeal for information on a man after a reported assault in Blyth

By Lauren Coulson
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:52 BST

Officers have released images of a man they are hoping to identify as they investigate a report of assault in Northumberland.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, October 31, the male victim, who is in his 20s, was outside The Wallaw Pub on Union Street in Blyth.

It was reported that a group of males assaulted the victim causing serious facial injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers are hoping to identify this man as they investigate a report of assault in Northumberland.placeholder image
Today (Tuesday), officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

He was in the area at the time and police believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by completing a crime update form.

Please quote the crime reference number 128920N/24.

