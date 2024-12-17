Officers have released images of a man they are hoping to identify as they investigate a report of assault in Northumberland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, October 31, the male victim, who is in his 20s, was outside The Wallaw Pub on Union Street in Blyth.

It was reported that a group of males assaulted the victim causing serious facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers are hoping to identify this man as they investigate a report of assault in Northumberland.

Today (Tuesday), officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the reports.

He was in the area at the time and police believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by completing a crime update form.

Please quote the crime reference number 128920N/24.