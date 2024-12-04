Police appeal for information following a report of assault in Northumberland pub
At around 9.30pm on Friday, November 15, the force received a report that two people had been assaulted in The Shakespeare Tavern in the Guide Post area.
It was reported that a man has thrown ice cubes at a number of other people in the pub. When confronted, the alleged offender was said to have become aggressive and assaulted two women by punching them, causing facial injuries.
The alleged offender is described as a white male of stocky build, around 5ft 7ins tall, in his 20s with short fair hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black bottoms.
The victims attended hospital for treatment and were later discharged.
Anyone with information about this incident can get in touch with Northumbria Police via online methods or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference NP-20241119-1040.