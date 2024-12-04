Northumbria Police is appealing for information following a report of an assault in a south east Northumberland pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9.30pm on Friday, November 15, the force received a report that two people had been assaulted in The Shakespeare Tavern in the Guide Post area.

It was reported that a man has thrown ice cubes at a number of other people in the pub. When confronted, the alleged offender was said to have become aggressive and assaulted two women by punching them, causing facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged offender is described as a white male of stocky build, around 5ft 7ins tall, in his 20s with short fair hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black bottoms.

Picture of The Shakespeare Tavern taken by Google in July last year.

The victims attended hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Anyone with information about this incident can get in touch with Northumbria Police via online methods or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference NP-20241119-1040.