Police appeal for information after theft of coat in North Shields
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers received a report of theft at Salt Market on Liddell Street in North Shields at about 9pm on Friday, December 13.
It was reported that the female victim left their coat on a seat unattended for a short period of time, during which time an offender has stolen it and then left the premises.
Enquiries remain ongoing, and officers have released images of a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
The woman, who was understood to be wearing a pink cast on her arm, was in the area at the time and could assist with our enquiries.
The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat function, or report form on the Northumbria Police website.
For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference number: 147270U/24.