The aftermath of the fire at Broadway Park Sports Pavilion in Blyth.

Emergency services were called to the Broadway Park Sports Pavillion shortly after 10pm.

Three appliances from Northumberland fire and Rescue Service attended, and spent more than three hours making the building safe.

Using one jet and a hose reel, they donned breathing apparatus to put out the fire in the roof voids and toilet block.

Firefighters spent at least three hours bringing the blaze at Broadway Park Sports Pavilion in Blyth under control.

It is believed the blaze caused extensive damage.

Police remained on scene all night until fire investigation and forensic officers arrived this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10pm yesterday (Monday), we were alerted by the fire service to a fire within Broadway Park Sports Pavilion in Blyth.

“Emergency services attended and extinguished the blaze, and thankfully no one was injured.

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof space and toilet block.