Police appeal for help to trace Northumberland man with searches ongoing in Ashington, Blyth and Bedlington areas

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted Northumberland man.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

Ben Chesney is wanted by police in connection with alleged offences, including failing to appear for court, assault, and threats to kill.

The 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Searches to locate Chesney are ongoing across the Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth areas, but it is believed he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police Force area.

Officers are, today (Thursday), asking for the public’s help to trace him.

Chesney, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact police using 101 quoting crime reference 062382F/23 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.