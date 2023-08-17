Ben Chesney is wanted by police in connection with alleged offences, including failing to appear for court, assault, and threats to kill.

The 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Searches to locate Chesney are ongoing across the Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth areas, but it is believed he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police Force area.

Officers are, today (Thursday), asking for the public’s help to trace him.