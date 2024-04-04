Police appeal for help to identify man believed to have links to Tynemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to family and friends who might recognise the man photographed. He sadly died on 10 January 2001 at Manor Park railway station, East London.

It is believed the man might have been born in Tynemouth in the early 1950s and BTP are appealing to locals who might recognise him and be able to name him.

Officers have reopened their investigation into his death.

A CCTV image from Manor Park station, East London, in 2001. Picture: British Transport Police

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers hope to name him and get closure for his relatives and friends.