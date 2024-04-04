Police appeal for help to identify man believed to have links to Tynemouth
British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to family and friends who might recognise the man photographed. He sadly died on 10 January 2001 at Manor Park railway station, East London.
It is believed the man might have been born in Tynemouth in the early 1950s and BTP are appealing to locals who might recognise him and be able to name him.
Officers have reopened their investigation into his death.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers hope to name him and get closure for his relatives and friends.
If you feel you recognise him or haven't heard from a friend or family member for over 20 years and think it could be him, please get in touch via the BTP’s MiPP portal by completing a form or texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting Operation Metz.