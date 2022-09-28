Charlie Gallon, 22, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a newsagents in the town on August 13.

Northumbria Police officers have been searching a number of associated addresses in a bid to find Gallon, so he can be interviewed in connection with the break-in.

He is known to have links to North Tyneside, Cramlington and Blyth.

Police are now asking anybody who believes they have seen him – or know where he’s residing – to come forward.

Inspector Nick Went, of Northumbria Police, said: “The best outcome for everyone is for Gallon to hand himself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries in a bid to locate him, and ensure he can be interviewed in connection with our ongoing investigation.

“I would today ask anybody who knows him, or thinks they know where he is, to get in touch. I’d also remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive, which could result in a custodial term.

“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on his account, so please let us know if you have information that can lead us to his whereabouts.”