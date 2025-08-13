Police appeal after reported assault between motorcyclist and driver in Whitley Bay

Police investigating a report of assault in North Tyneside are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Northumbria Police received a report that between 8.35pm and 9pm on Saturday (August 9), at the car park at St Mary’s Lighthouse at Whitley Bay, there was a physical altercation between the rider of a blue motorbike and the driver of a beige-coloured Ford Mondeo.

The rider of the motorbike reported that he was assaulted by the Mondeo driver and a teenage boy who the driver was with.

The victim sustained facial injuries in the incident and after treatment at hospital he was later discharged.

The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers have arrested two people – a man in his 50s and a boy aged 14 – on suspicion of affray in connection with the report. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The altercation followed an earlier report that sometime between 8pm and 8.30pm on the same day, the man riding the motorbike – who had a passenger on the back – had a disagreement with the Mondeo driver while

on the A193 Links Road, travelling towards Seaton Sluice.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from the male driver of a white van, possibly a White Vauxhall Vivaro, who went by the name ‘Kev’ who was in the area at the time of the disagreement.

The man stated that he had dash cam footage of the incident on Links Road.

Several members of the public are believed to have witnessed the incident at the car park and officers are appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage, or any information, to come forward.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the report, should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.

For those who can’t make contact via those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference number 091784S/25.