Shortly after 1.50am, Northumbria Police was alerted to a reported burglary at the Health Hut pharmacy on Abbey Meadows in Morpeth.

A “significant amount of damage”, estimated at about £3,000, was also caused.

Officers were told that an offender had forced entry into the premises at around 1.30am, causing significant damage to the entrance door and window.

The thieves stole 10 small bottles of morphine sulphate, as well as four boxes of diazepam each containing 28 tablets.

As well as appealing for information, the force is warning people against taking the medication if found in their possession.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “An investigation has been launched with a number of inquiries on-going to identify the suspect involved.

“A significant amount of damage was caused at the premises, estimated at around £3,000, as well as a haul of prescription drugs being stolen.

“We are now appealing for information – and warning the public against taking the medication if found in their possession.

“Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you.

“It is important that any medication found is disposed of safely.”

Anyone who finds drugs in the community is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website or by calling 101.