Coneygarth Place. Picture from Google Images.

The break-in is believed to have taken place between 3.10pm and 3.45pm at an address in Coneygarth Place, Ashington, on Friday, October 25.

It was reported the thieves have removed parts of the rear fence, then entered the rear garden and broken the glass in the patio door to gain entry to the house.

Once inside a quantity of cash and jewellery were taken.

Enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed those responsible were driving a dark coloured BMW X3.