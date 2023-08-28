News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Police appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries following a suspected assault in Northumberland

Officers are appealing for information after a man was left with life-threatening injuries following a suspected assault in Northumberland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

It is believed to have taken place at a car park opposite Guide Post Square on Stakeford Terrace, Guide Post, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday (August 22).

A 28-year-old man who was arrested has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he is due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court in Bedlington tomorrow (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly after 8.20am on Wednesday (August 23), Northumbria Police was alerted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington to an injured man in their care.

The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
Most Popular

It was reported that the man – in his 30s – had suffered serious head injuries and attended the hospital to be checked over in the early hours of the Wednesday morning.

The man was then admitted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation was immediately launched, with officers treating the man’s injuries as having been inflicted during an assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from the force are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

They have already spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV, but are asking for anyone else who might have information – particularly those who may have dashcam footage from vehicles which passed the area – to come forward.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20230823-0273.