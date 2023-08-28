It is believed to have taken place at a car park opposite Guide Post Square on Stakeford Terrace, Guide Post, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday (August 22).

A 28-year-old man who was arrested has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he is due to appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court in Bedlington tomorrow (Tuesday).

Shortly after 8.20am on Wednesday (August 23), Northumbria Police was alerted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington to an injured man in their care.

The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

It was reported that the man – in his 30s – had suffered serious head injuries and attended the hospital to be checked over in the early hours of the Wednesday morning.

The man was then admitted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation was immediately launched, with officers treating the man’s injuries as having been inflicted during an assault.

Officers from the force are continuing to carry out a range of inquiries to establish exactly what happened.

They have already spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV, but are asking for anyone else who might have information – particularly those who may have dashcam footage from vehicles which passed the area – to come forward.