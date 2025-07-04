Police appeal after child injured in hit-and-run collision in Morpeth
Just after 7.20pm on Wednesday, June 11, police were alerted to a collision between a child on a pedal cycle and a van exiting a side street onto Fourth Avenue, Stobhill, in Morpeth, Northumberland.
The driver of the van – which is believed to be a silver Renault Master – did not stop to provide details and has not subsequently been in contact with police.
The boy, aged 6, was taken to hospital by his parents as a precaution and suffered minor injuries, including grazes to his legs.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers from the Roads Policing Unit are today (Friday) are asking any witnesses who may have information to come forward.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or seen a silver Renault Master van in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.
For those unable to get in touch in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250611-1059.