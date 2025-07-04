Police appeal after child injured in hit-and-run collision in Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:49 BST
Officers have appealed for witnesses – after a hit and run collision in Northumberland left a child injured.

Just after 7.20pm on Wednesday, June 11, police were alerted to a collision between a child on a pedal cycle and a van exiting a side street onto Fourth Avenue, Stobhill, in Morpeth, Northumberland.

The driver of the van – which is believed to be a silver Renault Master – did not stop to provide details and has not subsequently been in contact with police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy, aged 6, was taken to hospital by his parents as a precaution and suffered minor injuries, including grazes to his legs.

Fourth Avenue, Stobhill, Morpeth.placeholder image
Fourth Avenue, Stobhill, Morpeth.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers from the Roads Policing Unit are today (Friday) are asking any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or seen a silver Renault Master van in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to get in touch in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250611-1059.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice