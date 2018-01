A car had its tyres punctured while parked on a driveway in Amble.

Police are appealing for information after all four tyres on the vehicle were damaged outside a house in Holywell Crescent, between 1pm on Friday, December 29, and 9am on Saturday, December 30.

Inquiries are ongoing and police are asking for help from the public.

Call 101, quoting log 379 31/12/17, email 8368@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.