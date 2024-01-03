Following an alleged robbery in Ponteland earlier today (Wednesday), Northumbria Police is appealing for information.

The incident was reported to have taken place shortly before 7.40am outside of Waitrose on Main Street.

An investigation has been launched as two men are alleged to have approached a man carrying a box of cash from the store, taken it from him and then left the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene, where it was reported that a man transporting money from the premises had been approached by two unknown males.

Shortly before 7.40am today, Northumbria Police was alerted to an alleged robbery that had taken place outside of Waitrose on Main Street in Ponteland. Picture of the store taken last summer by Google.

“They have then taken a box from him containing a quantity of cash and fled the area before police arrived.

“The victim was not believed to have been injured, but was left shaken by the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and locate those involved. Officers remain in the area to investigate the report and offer reassurance to the public.