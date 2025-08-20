A dedicated police and partner operation has had a major impact on a fall in anti-social behaviour incidents in an area of the North East.

Operation Coastwatch, which runs in North Tyneside, was launched in 2014 by Northumbria Police and North Tyneside Council to tackle pockets of disorder that often spring up close to the coast.

The scheme, which is part of the Safer Summer Streets Initiative, aims to reassure the community and take swift action to prevent any disorder during periods of warmer weather through extra foot patrols, both uniformed and plain-clothed, preventative work at Metro stations and beach wardens who monitor coastal activity.

Staff from the council’s Community Protection Team patrol the beaches to look out for litter and anti-social behaviour issues while colleagues at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are also involved in identifying areas where nuisance fires are likely to be started.

In the first three months of this year’s partnership – from the beginning of May to the end of July – there has been a 47 per cent fall in the number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents compared with 2024, while the number of ASB incidents on the Metro transport network has dropped by 74 per cent.

In addition, vehicle crime reports have dropped by 63 per cent compared with the same period last year, with criminal damage dropping 25 per cent and serious violence reducing by nine per cent.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, Susan Dungworth, joined Operation Coastwatch officers on their patrols to see first-hand the impact that the scheme is having.

She said: “The operation is part of our Safer Streets Summer Initiative and is about ensuring officers and partners are they when you need them – keeping the atmosphere safe and welcoming supporting local businesses and helping to prevent things like anti-social behaviour.

“All this joint working is helping towards the significant falls we are seeing in the area in terms of anti-social behaviour and serious violence.”

Coun Sandra Graham, cabinet member for community safety and the climate emergency, said: “I feel very proud of the progress we’ve made in driving down anti-social behaviour along our coast.

“But we know we can’t be complacent, which is why we’ll keep up proactive patrols and early intervention to build on this success.”