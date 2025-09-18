Police and Crime commissioner criticised for linking rural firearms to domestic abuse

The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner has come under fire after a social media post that claimed domestic abuse perpetrators in rural Northumberland use firearms to control victims.

Susan Dungworth was making a wider point around isolation in domestic abuse cases, but has been criticised by the National Gamekeepers’ Organisation (NGO).

The organisation, which represents gamekeepers across England and Wales, said the post “unfairly stigmatised” rural workers.

However, domestic abuse services in Northumberland recently reported a case where firearms had to be removed from a home to support a 56-year-old victim.

The post on the commissioner’s Facebook page read: “Isolation can be a weapon in domestic abuse. In rural Northumberland, abusers often use remoteness, legally held firearms and surveillance to control victims.”

The NGO called for the post to be withdrawn, and for a clarification and apology to be issued.

A spokesman added: “In the spirit of constructive engagement, the NGO has also invited Susan Dungworth to meet with us directly.”

Responding to the comments, Livia Brynin, Firearms Advisor for the National Gamekeepers’ Organisation, said: “The National Gamekeepers’ Organisation does not, under any circumstances, condone domestic abuse. Perpetrators must always be held to account.

“However, to imply that legally held firearms are inherently linked to domestic abuse is both misleading and damaging. It unfairly stigmatises responsible, law-abiding firearms owners and rural workers who fully comply with one of the most rigorous licensing systems in the world.”

Mrs Brynin added: “Safeguards are already in place and the police have the authority and responsibility to act swiftly when there is evidence of risk. Suggesting otherwise undermines confidence in the licensing process and risks damaging trust between rural communities and the authorities."

The PCC’s office has since removed the post. However, officials did stand by the fact that firearms can be used by abusers.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “The post was based on the team hearing of several cases from the police and charities where weapons have been used to threaten, intimidate and harm victims of domestic abuse – which is wholly unacceptable.

“The post does not suggest all legal owners of firearms are abusers at all, but that firearms can be used as part of controlling tactics by those who are abusers. The office will remove the post to avoid further misinterpretation and remains committed to highlighting the additional challenges faced by those suffering domestic abuse in our rural communities.”

It comes after the commissioner announced a partnership with the Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) to highlight domestic abuse in rural communities, as well as crucial help available to victims.

NDAS has supported clients who have had legally held firearms and farming equipment used to threaten and intimidate them. NDAS recently provided critical help to a 56-year-old by working with the police to remove firearms from the home and reclaim control over her life.

Rural victims can face unique challenges due to difficulties accessing support and isolation, as well as fears around community stigma. Abuse lasts 25% longer on average in rural areas than in urban areas.

In 2024–25, NDAS supported 555 adult survivors of domestic abuse and responded to 6,909 domestic abuse incidents in Northumberland, over 40% of which involved children.