Ex-Fettes College biology teacher Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Leith at around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 11, and was reported missing the next day.

As part of the investigation, detectives are particularly interested in sightings of an older style dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra, with a 57 registration plate that travelled through the Scottish Borders and Northumberland between Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16.

Detectives believe that the movements of this vehicle are central to the investigation and are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find out more about them.

Did you see this car travelling through Northumberland on August 15 and 16?

Officers are urging people to think back and consider if they saw something unusual during the hours of darkness on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16, in the Borders and Northumberland.

A portal that gives the public access to send information to the Major Investigation Team has been set up and people can remain anonymous when sending information to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27

Peter, from Edinburgh, is believed to be dead and officers are treating his death as murder. However, his body is yet to be found.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter’s family and our priority is to find him.

“I am therefore asking for the public’s help in trying to find Peter’s body.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, including travelling on the A7, the A68 or any roads in these areas, during the hours of darkness on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16.”