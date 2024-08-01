Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A persistent shoplifter is now behind bars after pleading guilty to a spate of offending across a week in Northumberland.

Gemma Lees, 25, will spend 20 weeks in prison after committing eight separate shoplifting and attempted shoplifting offences, along with one count of common assault.

Lees’ offending began on July 20 when she stole alcohol and laundry products valued at £120 from the Co-op store on Newbiggin Road in Ashington. She then revisited the same store six times across the next six days, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods such as cheese and meat products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 28, the shoplifter visited the Co-op store on Milburn Road in Ashington and attempted to leave without paying for more than a dozen cans of Red Bull and several chicken products.

Gemma Lees. Image: Northumbria Police.

Lees was arrested at the scene by officers, and spat in the face of a shop worker as she was being escorted away from the premises.

Lees, of no fixed abode, was convicted of all nine offences at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 29, and was jailed and ordered to pay almost £500 in compensation.

Following the sentencing, Sergeant Kath Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “Lees is a repeat thief who has shown no remorse or inclination to change her behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crime sprees such as these do nothing except leaving businesses out of pocket, and I am pleased she has been imprisoned to prevent her causing more disorder in the local community.

“As a Force we will continue to tackle this type of criminality by pursuing offenders who believe they are entitled to take what isn’t theirs.”

Suspicious activity can be reported to Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a report form here.

Alternatively, you can call 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.