Pensioner taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after suspected assault

At 9.40am on Friday, December 10, Northumbria Police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Woodhead Road, Prudhoe.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 70s who had sustained a serious neck injury.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the force confirmed on Saturday (December 11).

A statement has been issued by Northumbria Police on Saturday (December 11) following the incident on Friday (December 10).

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. A 48-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail. Inquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and we are determined to find out the circumstances surrounding what happened, and the events that led to this man suffering such injuries.

“All parties involved are believed to be known to each other, and we are continuing to speak to a number of people as part of our ongoing investigation.

“An increased police presence will remain in the area as our officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“I would also like to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation – and would ask that everyone respects the ongoing police investigation.

"Please refrain from any speculation - on social media or in the community - that could potentially prejudice the ongoing proceedings.”