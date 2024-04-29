Pensioner accused of murder outside a sandwich shop in North Shields enters not guilty pleas
The alleged murder took place outside The Deli Sandwich Shop on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields, North Tyneside, at around 8.40am on March 27.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite the best efforts of paramedics and members of the public, Andrew Darn, 35, was pronounced dead.
Alder Willis, 68, was subsequently arrested and charged with Andrew's murder as well as possession of a bladed article.
The murder suspect appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, Monday, April 29, via a web link from custody, where he denied both charges.
Willis, of Allanville, Camperdown, North Tyneside, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter not guilty pleas.
Judge Paul Sloan KC fixed a provisional trial date to take place at the same court on August 19.
The judge told Willis: "I am adjourning your case for trial. As you know the trial date has already been fixed to the nineteenth of August but there will be two further pre-trial hearings before that date and you will attend these hearings via a live link, in other words exactly how you have attended today's hearing.
"The trial will be your opportunity to give evidence in your own defence."