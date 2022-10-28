The four-year-old Valais nose ewe was removed from a field next to the A1 between Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Police are appealing for information, particularly anyone who may have seen a vehicle with a trailer stopped on the northbound carriageway during this period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 1534 of 24th of October 2022. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.