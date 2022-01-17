Pedestrian dies from her injuries after being hit by car in Tynemouth
Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died following a collision in Tynemouth on New Year’s Eve.
At around 2.25pm on December 31, Northumbria Police were called to The Broadway following a report of a collision between a white Hyundai and a pedestrian in a wheelchair.
The 74-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and sadly passed away in hospital on Friday, January 14.
The driver of the car, an 87-year-old woman, remained at scene and is helping officers with enquiries.
In order to assist the investigation, a road closure will be put in place at the roundabout junction of The Broadway and King Edward Road tomorrow between 9.30am and 11am.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the collision or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something Pages of their website or contact officers on 101 quoting ref NP-20211231-0518.