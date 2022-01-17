Pedestrian dies from her injuries after being hit by car in Tynemouth

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tynemouth.

At around 2.25pm on December 31, Northumbria Police were called to The Broadway following a report of a collision between a white Hyundai and a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

The 74-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and sadly passed away in hospital on Friday, January 14.

The driver of the car, an 87-year-old woman, remained at scene and is helping officers with enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to assist the investigation, a road closure will be put in place at the roundabout junction of The Broadway and King Edward Road tomorrow between 9.30am and 11am.