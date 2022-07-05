Danny Humble died in hospital after being punched and kicked to death in May last year.

Earlier today, one teenager was found guilty of murder, while a further four were found guilty of manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Danny Humble, who was beaten to death while walking home from the pub last year.

Danny is survived by his two children, partner, brothers, and his parents, Deborah and Vaughan.

Paying tribute to her son and recalling her last moments with him, Deborah said: “On 29th May 2021 my life turned black.

“Danny had dropped his children off, then seven and five-years-old, for a sleepover, he and his partner were going on their first date since lockdown restrictions had eased.

“Danny and the children were laughing, singing, and joking together. They were talking about the plans for the next week – half-term.

“He kissed and hugged us all and gave a wave and left, then jokingly came back for another wave and smile.

“Hours later police were at the door and my memory just turns to black after that.”

She added: “We lost a devoted dad, someone who always saw a positive in any negative.

“He loved music and films and his beloved Newcastle United was never far from his thoughts.

“His family, friends and his work colleagues are devastated. The ripple effect of his death has rocked the community of Cramlington.

“Danny’s death has destroyed us all in different ways. For me, he was my first born, my son, my friend a piece of my heart.”

His father, Vaughan, said: “We are a family incomplete, we are in the dark.

“One of the mainstays of our family and a guiding light has been cruelly snatched from us in dreadful circumstances from which we will never ever recover.

“There is a void in our lives and an emptiness that continually aches and tortures us. A once proud, fun loving and gregarious family has become withdrawn, reluctant to laugh and enjoy life, apprehensive of the pity that we continually see from others.

“Danny was loved by so many. Not only by the inner circle of his immediate close family but also by wider relatives, a multitude of friends and by work colleagues.

“He was caring, loving and compassionate and this was reciprocated by all.

“Above all, he was loved and adored by his heartbroken children. Danny thrived in their presence and showed his true colours as a very proud, caring and doting parent. The catastrophic impact of the loss of their Daddy will stay with them and have a real bearing forevermore.”

“In Danny’s absence, we will pick up the mantle and continue to guide them and teach them the values that Danny thought were so important in life.”

He added: “We will never again hear his laughter, witness his love of life or that dazzling six-million-dollar smile. He was a beautiful, happy and contented person, loved and respected by all.

“What we will see, in our moments of quiet solitude and in the minutes before we sleep at night and when we wake in the morning, are the dreadful images and scenes of Danny being attacked and when defenceless, being punched, kicked and stamped to death.