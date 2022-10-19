Peter Anderson and Alan Kenrick, who had just got out of prison, broke into the victim's house in Ashington and stayed for two weeks.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while they were there, they helped themselves to property including a tumble dryer, computer monitor, DVDs, a camera lens, a rug and even raided the shed looking for things to sell for cash.

The victim, who had been at the games in Birmingham from late July until August, said he felt "violated" when he arrived home and found out what had happened.

He added the smell left by the raiders still lingered.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court: "The complainant was away at the Commonwealth Games and came back and found his house had been squatted in for two weeks.

"The items that had gone missing are substantial."

Anderson, 44, and Kenrick, 44, who both have previous convictions and are of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary, in relation to the house and the shed.

Anderson was jailed for three years and Kenrick for 32 months.

Judge Edward Bindloss told them: "This is an unusual case. The complainant went away for a couple of weeks for the Commonwealth Games.

"You two had been recently released from custody in May, you Anderson for having a bladed article, and you Kenrick, for burglary.

"I accept you both were looking for somewhere to live and you broke in and started squatting in the complainant's house.

"Both of you were in breach of post release supervision from the previous sentences, which is an aggravating feature.

"You both have relevant previous convictions for non-dwelling and house burglaries."

The judge said a number of items were stolen from the victim and told the pair: "It seems over the course of the period you were stealing items and selling them on.

"He came back and felt violated that his house had been lived in for two weeks and said a smell still lingered."

