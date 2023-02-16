Jon Hamblin, 43, and Jessica Whinham, 20, attacked their victim, who was sleeping on Whinham’s couch, in the early hours of September 11, 2021.

The 35-year-old awoke abruptly to find himself on the floor of Whinham’s home, on Stanley Street West in North Shields.

At this point he discovered he had a deep stab wound and Hamblin was standing over him.

Jessica Whinham and Jon Hamblin were convicted by a jury of attempted murder.

The victim reported that Whinham began deliberately playing music he had told her he disliked as she told him it was “the last song you’ll ever hear.”

He was eventually allowed to leave the property after begging for his life, and he was assisted by a couple at a Spencer Street address who had responded to the victim’s knock on their door in search of assistance.

The couple called 999 shortly before 4am, with the victim taken to hospital after paramedics and police officers arrived at the scene.

An investigation soon led to the arrests of Hamblin and Whinham, and the duo were charged with attempted murder.

After pleading not guilty, the pair were convicted of the charge by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court in April 2022

They were sentenced today (February 16, 2023), with Hamblin receiving a 29 year sentence and Whinham a 21 year sentence.

Both must serve at least two thirds of their prison terms, and have been handed an indefinite restraining order preventing them from contacting their victim.

Detective Inspector Jill Hall of Northumbria Police said: “Hamblin and Whinham’s treatment of their victim was inhuman. It was a monstrous attack against a man who believed he was in the company of friends.

“I want to thank the team of officers and forensics staff who worked night and day to ensure this gruesome pair were brought to justice.”

DI Hall also paid tribute to the bravery of the victim. She added: “No sentence will ever take away the pain of what’s happened, but I hope knowing his attackers will be locked up for years to come will give him some comfort.

“Thank you also to the couple who took in the victim in his hour of need and assisted him until paramedics arrived. Your kindness, bravery and resilience proves that there are still plenty of selfless, kind people in our region.