Paedophile pleads guilty to preying on young teenage girl

Frazer Smiles

Frazer Smiles, 25, pleaded guilty to eight counts of inciting sexual activity on a child at Newcastle Crown Court.

Detective Constable Anthony Murray praised Smile’s victim for having the bravery to come forward and said he hoped it would encourage others to report sexual abuse: "I want to thank the victim for her bravery during what has been and continues to be a very difficult time for her,” he said.

“The courageous actions of this woman have helped convict a sex offender and I hope her bravery encourages other victims of sexual assault to come forward knowing they will be supported fully be specialist officers.

"I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of any form of abuse to come forward and report it. It doesn't have to be police - it could be to someone you trust, a teacher, a care worker or a charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the help of other brave victims we can continue to arrest and convict sex offenders and bring them before the courts for sentencing.”

Smiles, of Saint Bartholomews Crescent in Berwick, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. He will be electronically monitored placed and on the sex offenders register for ten years.