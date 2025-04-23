Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Seaton Delaval paedophile who carried out a sequence of sex offences against a schoolgirl has been jailed for 16 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Dellbridge raped and sexually abused his victim in the early 2000s at an address in the Northumberland area.

Two decades later, the brave woman reported the abuse to Northumbria Police, and, in 2022, an investigation was launched by the Force’s Safeguarding Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dellbridge, now 64, attended a police station to be interviewed but denied the allegations of abuse.

Peter Dellbridge, 64, has been jailed for 16 years.

However, following a complex investigation, in November 2023, Dellbridge was charged with a string of offences in connection with the report.

He continued to deny the allegations and went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

In January, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found Dellbridge guilty of 19 offences including rape, assault by penetration, inciting a female under 13 to engage in a sexual act, sexual assault by touching and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And today (Thursday, April 23) Dellbridge, of Western Avenue, Seaton Delaval, was handed a 16-year sentence behind bars at the same court. He will also serve a further year on an extended licence once he is released from prison.

He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was handed a lifelong and Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order to protect the victim.

The officer leading the investigation for Northumbria Police, Detective Constable Lucy Joyce, has praised the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting what happened to police.

She said: "It’s two decades on from when the abuse took place however today justice has finally been secured for the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never too late to report to us and allow us to put these types of criminals in front of the courts.”

Detective Constable Joyce added: “No one should ever have to experience any form of abuse such as this, and I'd urge anyone who has been a victim of any form of sexual offending to reach out, whether it happened days, years, or decades ago.

“The clock never runs out on the support we can offer you. Get in touch with us today.”

To access support or more information on how to disclose sexual assault or rape, visit Northumbria Police’s website: Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Northumbria Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report any other type of recent or non-recent abuse, send the Force a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website or go to the report pages, also on the website. For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.