David Brown's vile database of more than 1000 images also included extreme and prohibited porn.

The photos were discovered by police after they visited his Ashington home on June 27, 2020, and seized a number of electronic devices.

Nicolette Alistari, prosecuting, said the devices contained 597 category A images, 652 category B images and 725 category C images.

David Brown was found with category A, B and C pornographic images, A being the most serious. PICTURE POSED BY MODEL

Officers also discovered two items of prohibited pornography and four extreme images.

There were a large number of victims, ranging from babies to 10-year-olds, and some of the images contained children experiencing "discernible pain and distress."

Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, possession of extreme pornography and possession of prohibited pornography.

Shaun Routledge, mitigating, said his client had learning difficulties and lived a "lonely existence".

David Brown was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

He told the court Brown had had "difficulties throughout his life, despite the care given to him by his parents", who he lives with.

Mr Routledge added that his parents were "devastated” by what had happened, but the defendant had the potential to be rehabilitated.

Recorder Mark McKone KC said: "As you know, category A images involve children being raped and involve their lives being ruined.

"People like you encourage the recording of such abuse each time you download these images.

"You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, that is to your credit.

"You are 32. You still live with your parents who are extremely supportive. Importantly, you have no previous convictions.

Brown, of Titchfield Terrace, received a three-year community order.

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years and will be the subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.

He was also ordered to attend a sex offender programme for 43 days and take part in rehabilitation requirements for 55 days.

The recorder added: "If I posed a prison sentence, you would have a few months to serve and you would not receive specialist work.

"The public expect prison sentences in a case like this, but I need to consider which court order is most likely to stop you offending.