Over 80 anti-Semitic hate crimes in North East

Anti-Jewish hate crime figures

The Community Security Trust (CST) charity said, nationally, it has recorded over 2,000 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the last year.

In the Northumbria Police area, 86 anti-Semitic incidents towards Jewish people, organisations or property were reported to the CST in 2021 – down from

94 the year before, but well up on the 58 recorded in 2019.

These incuded 69 incidents of abusive behaviour, 11 assaults and five reports of damage or desecration to property.

The CST said a record 2,255 such incidents occurred across the UK in 2021 – up 34% from 1,684 the previous year.

Reports peaked during a time of heightened conflict between Israel and Palestine, with 661 in May alone.

Mark Gardner, CST chief executive, said: “Record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain."

The CST recorded 1,844 incidents involved abusive behaviour carried out verbally, through social media, anti-Semitic graffiti, or hate mail.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she will ensure police have the resources to tackle these "despicable" attacks so that perpetrators can then be punished with the full force of the law.

She added: “These statistics are shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of anti-Semitism has not been eradicated.