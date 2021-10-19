Over 40 banned from football grounds

Football banning orders

Home Office figures show just one Sunderland fan received a banning order during 2020/21 – bringing the total number to 32 in place at the Stadium of light as of August 1.

The figures also show that no Newcastle United fans were banned last season – when matched were largely played behind closed doors – with 13 subject to the orders as of August 1.

Handed down by courts to prevent violence or disorder connected with matches, banning orders stop people attending regulated games and are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence or following complaints from the police or Crown Prosecution Service.

At the beginning of August, there were 1,359 in force across the top five English divisions.

The figures show that nationally there were 116 football-related arrests during the 2020-21 season – down from 1,089 the year before – with 96 linked to Euro 2020 matches.

On Monday, England was given a one-match stadium ban following unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final, with the Football Association fined for the "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" concerning the game.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, football policing lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "Everyone saw the appalling scenes during the Euros and there have been concerning levels of disorder at football in recent years including assaults on stewards and numerous hate crimes.