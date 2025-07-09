More than 100 arrests have been made in the North East as part of a co-ordinated nationwide crackdown on cross-border drug dealing.

Officers from Northumbria Police joined safeguarding partners and other forces across the country in a targeted strike against county lines – organised criminal networks who import and export illegal drugs through the use of dedicated phone or ‘deal’ lines.

Criminals involved in this ruthless practice typically groom children or use coercion and violence against vulnerable adults to store drugs and money with deals arranged via bulk text or social media messages.

The National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC) oversaw the latest week of action, which began on June 23 and uncovered nine confirmed ‘deal’ lines.

This was preceded by Operation Peterborough, a force-wide clampdown on the importation of illegal cannabis at our borders using the postal system.

During the latest week of action, officers also found cocaine worth an estimated £80,000 and more than 10 kilos of cannabis bud.

Weapons as varied as axes, claw hammers, machetes and zombie knives were seized during the activity, along with 21 vehicles.

The week of action also saw a number of community engagement events take place such as school visits and the deployment of the knife arch.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Williams, of Northumbria Police, said: “The results from our latest intensification week are absolutely fantastic, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their support in making this all possible.

“However, this activity merely reflects the work conducted on a daily basis – the North East is no safe haven for drug dealers and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible before the courts.

“The illicit trade unfortunately targets the most vulnerable members of our communities which is why we will not stop in our efforts to protect those at risk of being exploited by these criminal networks.”

Anyone who suspects that something not quite right is happening in their community should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or complete a crime update form.

For those who are unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

