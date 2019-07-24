The next instalment of Our Cops in the North will be screened at 9pm on BBC One tonight, Wednesday, July 24.

It will show how, detectives investigated the fatal stabbing of 62-year-old grandmother Joan Hoggett, who was killed as she worked in the One Stop shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, in September 2018.

The programme follows Detective Constable Kimberley Hinds, who acts as a family liaison officer to Joan’s family and is with them from the very first days of the case.

Joan Hoggett with one of her great-grandchildren.

Ethan Mountain, then 19, of Heaton Gardens in South Shields was detained indefinitely after he admitted manslaughter.

A murder trial was halted after Newcastle Crown Court was told two psychiatrists had agreed that he had been of diminished responsibility due to his mental disorder.

Ethan Mountain.

The programme also covers an inquiry launched in Gateshead, where the local neighbourhood team deal with a man who has been repeatedly trying to go into a pub he is barred from, while Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin investigates a complicated crime spree on Wearside.

After almost three million viewers tuned in for the first episode last week, excitement is building across the North-East and beyond ahead of tonight’s latest offering.

The first show followed Sunderland CID officers as they investigated an aggravated burglary in Sunderland.

Police patrol outside the One Stop shop in Fulwell following the death of Joan Hoggett, with dozens of floral tributes left by the community.

It featured Southwick-based Detective Sergeant Andy Richardson as his team worked to track down the masked men who attacked a 70-year-old Wearside man at his home.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: “We have been inundated with positive messages since the first episode was aired, and we are all looking forward to watching the next instalment this evening.

“What really shines through in this series is the human side of our officers and staff who go above and beyond every single day to protect the communities they serve.

Our Cops in the North follows Northumbria Police officers as they work to solve crimes.

“Northumbria is unique in terms of its geographical diversity, from the urban centres of Newcastle and Sunderland up to the rural countryside of Northumberland, and we are incredibly proud of the great relationships we have with our communities.

“That relationship, as well as the way our officers and staff carry out their roles with such humanity, humour and unshakeable pride, will be highlighted again in tonight’s episode – I hope you find it interesting.”

Each episode covers a week in the force, following crimes from the moment of call-out and showing how officers and detectives gather evidence to lead to a possible conviction.

The programme is made by 72 Films and will air on the following two Wednesday evenings at 9pm on BBC One.

A further three episodes will also be aired later in the year.

The family of Joan Hoggett speaking outside Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year, following the close of the case against Ethan Mountain.