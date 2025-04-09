Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland man has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of historic sex offences.

Jeffrey Rose, of Hazel Cottages in Otterburn, subjected his victim to a nightmare of abuse in the late 1970s.

After living with the impact of Rose’s crimes for most of her life, she reported the abuse and, in 2020, an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s safeguarding department.

Rose, now 75, attended a police station to be interviewed but denied the allegations put towards him.

Jeffrey Rose. Picture: Northumbria Police

However, in March 2021, Rose was charged in connection with the abuse.

He continued to deny the allegations and went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

In October last year, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found Rose guilty of 20 offences including rape, attempted rape, and indecent assault – being that the offences took place before the Sexual Offences Act was introduced in 2003.

And on April 4, Rose was handed a 17-year sentence behind bars at the same court. He will spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

At Rose’s sentencing, the victim stood up and shared these words about how Rose’s offences had impacted her.

She said: “You made me feel like a piece of meat. Like a helpless little lamb caught in barbed wire.

“I have made several attempts to end my life because I was so numb and torn down that I felt death would be no different.

“This level of trauma myself and my family had to go through I will never forgive you for.”

She continued: “A guilty verdict has changed everything!

“This is me gaining my power and voice back. I am putting all of this in a box and nailing the top shut.

“I am free. I am going to thrive, and you are not.”

The officer leading the investigation for Northumbria Police, Detective Constable Graeme Cole, has praised the bravery of the victim for speaking out and hopes it gives others the courage to come forward.

He said: "I hope this case demonstrates to anyone else out there who may be hesitant to come forward that it’s never too late to seek justice.

“Her voice has now been heard loud and clear – and it’s because of her that a dangerous man is in prison where he belongs.”

Det Con Cole added: “No one should have to go through anything like this, and I'd urge anyone who has been a victim of any form of sexual offending to reach out, whether it happened yesterday, last week, last year, or half a century ago.

“There is no time limit on justice – as this case demonstrates.”

To access support or more information on how to disclose sexual assault or rape, visit Northumbria Police’s website: Rape and sexual assault : Northumbria Police

To report any other type of recent or non-recent abuse, send the Force a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website or go to the report pages, also on the website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101.