Last week, Northumbria Police received several reports of quad-bike-related anti-social behaviour in the Meadow Well part of North Shields.

People in the area reported loud noise levels, as well as the rider of the vehicle causing significant damage to the grass, benches and street fixtures.

On Saturday, acting on intelligence from within the community, officers from North Shields’ Neighbourhood Policing Team tracked down the vehicle and seized it.

The rider left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for the area, Colin Lowther, said: “This is a positive result for the residents who put their trust in us to be able to take this vehicle out of commission.

“We know the aspects of anti-social behaviour surrounding quad bikes and motorcycles is a concern for many residents across the force area. We want to reassure you – this will not be tolerated.

“Seizing vehicles suspected to be involved in this type of disorder is just one example of our proactive approach to tackling reckless riding in the community.

“The public are our eyes and ears in the community. Please know that your intelligence is vital and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us.”