News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Nuisance quad bike seized by police in response to complaints by residents in North Tyneside

A quad bike that was causing a nuisance in an area of North Tyneside has been seized by officers following complaints by residents.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Last week, Northumbria Police received several reports of quad-bike-related anti-social behaviour in the Meadow Well part of North Shields.

People in the area reported loud noise levels, as well as the rider of the vehicle causing significant damage to the grass, benches and street fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, acting on intelligence from within the community, officers from North Shields’ Neighbourhood Policing Team tracked down the vehicle and seized it.

People in the area reported loud noise levels, as well as the rider of the vehicle causing significant damage to the grass, benches and street fixtures.People in the area reported loud noise levels, as well as the rider of the vehicle causing significant damage to the grass, benches and street fixtures.
People in the area reported loud noise levels, as well as the rider of the vehicle causing significant damage to the grass, benches and street fixtures.
Most Popular

The rider left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for the area, Colin Lowther, said: “This is a positive result for the residents who put their trust in us to be able to take this vehicle out of commission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know the aspects of anti-social behaviour surrounding quad bikes and motorcycles is a concern for many residents across the force area. We want to reassure you – this will not be tolerated.

“Seizing vehicles suspected to be involved in this type of disorder is just one example of our proactive approach to tackling reckless riding in the community.

“The public are our eyes and ears in the community. Please know that your intelligence is vital and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us.”

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the rider of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via 101, or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website, quoting log NP-20230419-1013.