Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five years since its launch, the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit has highlighted new figures that show progress in preventing and reducing serious violence across the region.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data shows impact over the last 12 months, with a 5.9% reduction in serious violence, a 5.7% drop in knife-related incidents, and hospital admissions caused by sharp objects are down by 34%.

Launched in 2019, the Violence Reduction Unit takes a long-term, public health approach to tackling serious violence, addressing its root causes through early intervention and targeted initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, a range of interventions have been delivered, many of which were co-designed with communities and practitioners to ensure they respond to local needs.

Susan Dungworth, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

These included knife crime awareness sessions for young people, the Violence Prevention Ambassadors Programme, and the Seasonal Violence Programme.

Now, through the Government’s Safer Streets Mission, the Violence Reduction Unit has secured £2.2 million to build on current achievements, and continue delivering initiatives that prevent violence and improve safety in local communities.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth said: “Listening to what matters most to our communities, you told me that tackling serious violence is crucial, which is why I’ve made this vital prevention work a key priority in my police and crime plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past year, we’ve seen real progress, with reductions in serious violence, knife crime and anti-social behaviour. But we won’t stop here. This isn’t about quick fixes, it’s about creating lasting change.

“That means continuing to invest in prevention, intervening early, educating and empowering young people, supporting families, and creating positive opportunities that steer individuals away from crime."

She added: “Through the Violence Reduction Unit, Northumbria Police and our partners, we are committed to ensuring you feel safe, whether out in public places, or in the comfort of your own home.”

Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit Director, Steven Hume, said: “This isn’t just about reducing violent crime, it’s about changing lives for the better. I’m proud of the progress we’re making, but we know that meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight.”

“A long-term public health approach, focusing on prevention and early intervention, is essential, and so are the strong partnerships that we have across Northumbria.”