Ms Jardine was formally appointed at the Police and Crime Panel after being selected as the preferred candidate by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

She will take over from current Chief Constable Winton Keenen when he retires in March.

She said: “I am delighted to get the opportunity to build on the great work by the current chief constable and the rest of the force.

New chief constable Vanessa Jardine.

Ms Jardine spent some time with Northumbria Police in 2016 as a temporary assistant chief constable on secondment from her home force of Greater Manchester Police.

She added: “What I remember most is how fantastic the people were. Everyone was very friendly and made me feel so welcome.

“The North East is one of the most vibrant places to live, work and visit and has a great police force. I am really looking forward to coming back.”

Vanessa has been a police officer for over 28 years.

Ms McGuinness, said: “I congratulate Vanessa on her appointment. She not only brings with her a wealth of experience from a successful and varied career but she is determined to push Northumbria to be the very best it can be.

“There’s no denying we face difficult times ahead but together, we’ll look to build on the force’s strengths while tackling areas for improvement head on.”

