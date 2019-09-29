Northumbria Police wildlife officer who brought animal abusers to justice wins award
A Northumbria Police wildlife officer has won a Special Recognition accolade after RSPCA inspectors and staff highlighted his positive impact on animal welfare across the North East.
Southwick-based PC Peter Baker, 39, has been with the Force since 2003 and has a passion for animals.
He had a dog called Kelly, Jasper the rabbit and two stick insects called Dennis and Menace when he was younger.
PC Baker, in a working relationship with the RSPCA, helped secure a string of convictions against animal owners who have neglected, mistreated or abused pets.
He said: “I strongly believe that people who hurt, neglect or abuse animals should be prosecuted, and it’s my role to ensure anybody who does threaten the welfare of animals is brought to justice.
“That’s what spurs me on every single day – to make a difference.
“Nobody does this job for recognition, but it’s an absolute honour to win the award – I’m chuffed to bits, and I’m looking forward to continuing to showcase my passion and commitment to the public in bringing those who hurt or abuse animals before the courts.”
PC Baker and the RSPCA helped secure the conviction of dog breeder Lynn Stoker, 63, of Byrness Village, Northumberland. She was jailed for 21 weeks and banned from owning animals for life after leaving more than 100 animals in crowded cages with no drinking water.
He also helped secure the imprisonment of a Sunderland poacher who made shocking videos of his whippet brutally killing wild foxes. The 21-year-old was banned from owning animals for 10 years.
He will receive his award at the RSPCA’s PawPrints Awards in London in Tuesday, November 26 accompanied by Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen.
Chief Constable Keenen said: “PC Baker has shown an incredible commitment to improving animal welfare across Northumbria and he is a deserved winner of this award.”
Rachel Williams, Senior Parliamentary Advisor at RSPCA, said: "He is an invaluable support to the local RSPCA inspectorate team who nominated him for the award, and his commitment to animal welfare is beyond doubt."
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: "We are determined to tackle crimes that cause pain and harm to our wildlife and animals.”