An industrial-sized cannabis farm valued at around £600k – £1m has been uncovered in Northumberland.

Acting on intelligence, officers gained entry to a premises on Hadrian Enterprise Park in Haltwhistle on the afternoon of Monday, July 21.

Once inside the premises, they discovered around 2,400 plants at various stages of growth with a potential street value of between £600k and £1m.

Officers will remain at the address over the coming days – where the electricity had been bypassed – to carry out enquiries and safely dismantle the farm.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis production. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Speaking after the find, Detective Chief Inspector David Simpson, of Northumbria Police, said: “There is no place whatsoever for this form of criminality in the North East.

“Large-scale operations like this can have damaging consequences on surrounding communities, with those involved typically linked to serious and organised crime.

“No-one wants this type of illicit activity on their doorstep and we would continue to urge people to act as our eyes and ears to this type of criminality.

“If you suspect anyone in your area to be involved in drugs supply, please report it and we will take swift action.”

Anyone with information about suspected criminality can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by going to the ‘Report’ section of the website. For those unable to contact police this way, call 101.