A suspected cannabis farm in Northumberland has been uncovered by police inside a former pub.

A search was carried out by a warrant in the former pub Base on Station Road in Ashington on the morning of Tuesday, September 23.

Around 200 cannabis plants have been found and enquiries are now ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.40am today (Tuesday), we carried out a warrant at a premises on Station Road in Ashington.

“Once inside the building, we uncovered a suspected cannabis farm with approximately 200 plants.

“This is now in the process of being dismantled.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”