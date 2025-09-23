Northumbria Police uncover Ashington cannabis farm with 200 plants in former pub
A suspected cannabis farm in Northumberland has been uncovered by police inside a former pub.
A search was carried out by a warrant in the former pub Base on Station Road in Ashington on the morning of Tuesday, September 23.
Around 200 cannabis plants have been found and enquiries are now ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.40am today (Tuesday), we carried out a warrant at a premises on Station Road in Ashington.
“Once inside the building, we uncovered a suspected cannabis farm with approximately 200 plants.
“This is now in the process of being dismantled.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”