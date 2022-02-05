Operation Hawkeye, as it has been named, took place last week and saw over 120 cars stopped in and around Border towns in a bid to tackle rural rule breakers.

A statement posted on social media by Northumbria Police said: “Operation Hawkeye saw our and our neighbour’s most rural roads patrolled by a heightened number of officers, all specially trained to spot suspicious activity.

"This operation led to several arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Northumbria Police have teamed up with Police Scotland to tackle criminal activity in the Border region. Photograph: Northumberland Police

"The day of action saw one male arrested on suspicion of car theft, two men arrested on suspicion of drug traffic offences, a haul of penalty notices dished out to drivers and intelligence received on cross border poaching activity.”

The operation was designed to target opportunist criminals keen to avoid detection by operating in remote areas

The statement added: “We know rule breakers often take the roads less travelled in a ploy to avoid officers. Operation Hawkeye is more than just a Northumbria Police operation. It sees us working closely with colleagues from neighbouring forces and our countryside partners.

“Operations like this allow us to not just combine manpower and share resources and intelligence but to learn from each other. We’re stronger when we work together, and we're delighted that Northumbria Police boasts such amazing neighbouring forces.”

Northumbria Police have urged anyone who suspects rural criminal activity to contact 101 and quote Operation Hawkeye.

