Northumbria Police is supporting the UK-wide speed enforcement operation led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

From today (October 17), officers are targeting many of the busiest roads across the North East in a bid to deter speeding drivers and raise awareness of the potentially devastating consequences their decisions could have.

The operation – which will run for a fortnight – marks the start of a concentrated effort to promote the importance of road safety both across the North East and nationally heading towards the festive period.

A new campaign is targeting speeding drivers.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police’s Operation Dragoon team, said: “Speed is often the most significant factor in serious and fatal road collisions, affecting the number of crashes as well as their severity.

“In our role, we have seen the irreversible consequences that speed can cause. Serious or fatal collisions can rip families apart and destroy more than one life forever.

“That’s why we are supporting the NPCC’s latest operation in a bid to slow down motorists as well as educate all road users of what can happen if they choose to flout the law and travel at excess speed.

“Our roads are not racetracks and the law is not optional. We all have a responsibility to make sure our roads are as safe as they possibly can be for all, and that’s the message we’ll be continuing to look to hammer home.”

