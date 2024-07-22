Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumbria Police superintendent has received an award for his work to combat rural crime.

Supt Andy Huddleston, in addition to his work with Northumbria Police, is head of the National Rural Crime Unit and the National Construction Agriculture Theft Team (NCATT).

NCATT, which has been in operation for 18 months, has helped recover plant and equipment worth in excess of £10m, while the National Rural Crime Unit has delivered training to more than 700 officers across the country.

As a result, Supt Huddleston has been presented with the Peter Leigh Plant and Agricultural Award for 2023-24 by the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI), with a presentation taking place at Northumbria Police’s training and communications centre in Ponteland on July 8.

Supt Andy Huddleston (left) was presented with the award by Iain McKinlay on behalf of the IAATI. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Supt Huddleston said: “I am genuinely humbled to receive this award, but also quietly pleased the diligence and the excellent work of our team has been recognised.

“The results from NCATT show the massive strides we have taken in such a short period of time and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in the coming months and years.”

Michael Briggs, president of the IAATI, added: “The nomination was not only made by our members but, most importantly, by key stakeholders in the construction and agricultural industries, all of whom recognised his passion and enthusiasm in tackling the issues they face head on.

“On behalf of our UK board, I would like to congratulate Supt Huddleston and his team for the significant impact they have already had in such a short space of time.”