Thousands of pounds worth of illicit tobacco found in a North Tyneside premises has been seized by police officers.

On Friday, November 15, police together with partners from North Tyneside Council’s Trading Standards team visited a store in the Prudhoe Street area of North Shields.

Once inside, officers employed the use of a tobacco dog, which discovered a concealment within the wall of the shop’s storeroom.

More than 22,000 cigarettes were found as well as 119 packets of hand-rolling tobacco and 28 non-compliant e-cigarettes – with an estimated street value of £18,797.

Following the discovery, Inspector Michael Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Policing team in North Tyneside, said: “This is a great result for all involved and demonstrates our continued commitment to seizing counterfeit goods.

“We often find that proceeds from the sales of these products are linked to serious and organised criminality – something which we, as a force, will simply not tolerate.

“There’s also an additional risk to people’s health when purchasing counterfeit products, as the production processes are not regulated.”

He added: “We’re asking people to continue coming forward with any information around suspicious activity in their area.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, your information could prove crucial in our investigations.”

Cllr Karen Clark, cabinet member for community safety and tackling anti-social behaviour, said: “These operations highlight the crucial work our Trading Standards team does to protect our community from the dangers of illicit tobacco.

“All tobacco is harmful, but counterfeit products pose an even greater risk to consumers due to their unregulated nature.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the Police to disrupt these illegal activities and ensure that North Tyneside remains a safe and healthy place for everyone.

"I’d encourage residents to stay vigilant and report any concerns, as your information can make a real difference.”

Anyone wanting to report suspicious activity in their community can do so by sending a direct message to Northumbria Police’s social media accounts or by using the live chat on the force’s website.