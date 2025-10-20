Northumbria Police seek man after suspected drug supply at Ashington Post Office

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
Officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to following a suspected drug supply offence in Northumberland.

It was reported that at 12.10pm on Wednesday, September 10, a man attended the Post Office on Hawthorn Road in Ashington, where he is believed to have sent a parcel containing cannabis.

The parcel was intercepted and reported to the police who launched an investigation.

Today (Monday, October 20) as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

Police have released images of this man who they would like to speak to.

He was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

The man pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.

Please quote crime number: 108373D/25

