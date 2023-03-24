Northumbria Police were contacted just after 6pm on Wednesday, March 22 by a member of the public reporting a forklift was loading a large quantity of tiles into a van at a housing development site in Ashington.

Officers deployed to the site identified and intercepted a suspect vehicle within 15 minutes.

The ceramic tiles, visible on the back of the vehicle, were seized and returned to the owner.

The tiles could be seen on the back of the van.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and later charged, and is due to appear in magistrates’ court next month.

Another man, aged 55, received a caution for theft.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Morton from the Northern Area Command’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was a great arrest which came about as a result of vigilance from our members of the community, who reported to us straight away.

“Thanks to a speedy response by officers in the area the suspects were soon located and arrested, and quick-time enquiries brought about a charge.

“I want our communities to know that thefts and burglaries of any kind are not acceptable, and we are determined to place offenders before the courts and secure effective justice for victims.

“We know just how invasive these types of crimes can be and how much of an impact they have on people, which is why we come down heavily on anyone found to be involved in this type of wrongdoing.

