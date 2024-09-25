Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police has released images of two men the force would like to trace following a dog attack in Northumberland.

Officers received a report between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, July 28, that a girl had been injured by a dog at The Cherry Tree public house on Riversdale Avenue in the Stakeford area.

It was reported that the dog, believed to be a Rottweiler, jumped on the girl – knocking them to the floor before biting her on the shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl was left with an injury to her shoulder, but has since made a full recovery.

Northumbria Police has released images of two men the force would like to speak to in connection with the report.

A number of inquiries have been carried out by officers since the report was first received to locate the owners.

Today (Wednesday), Northumbria Police has released images of two men the force would like to speak to in connection with the report.

Both were in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe they could have information that would assist with their inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men, or anyone who knows them, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the force website or by going to the www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report page on the website.

Those unable to contact the force via those ways are asked to call 101.

Please quote the crime reference number 89119U/24.