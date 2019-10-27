Northumbria Police is recruiting new horses to join their ranks and this is how you can help their search

Northumbria Police’s Mounted Section are on the look out for new horses to join their ranks.

The Section is one of the most popular departments in the force and always get lots of attention when they are out on patrol.

When they’re not at work, the horses spend their time relaxing at their stables where they are pampered by a team of groomers.

The new recruits must be trainable with a good temperament and no vices.

And now their officers are on the hunt for new members of the team – and some more friends for the current crop of police horses.

PC Julia Wright said: “We take very good care of the horses who work for Northumbria Police and they get pampered by the fantastic team we have here.

“When they’re out on patrol they get a lot of attention from the public who love to find out a bit about them and give them a stroke.

“But they also have a serious job to do and they are a fantastic asset to have in public order scenarios whether that be a protest or a football match.

“We are always on the hunt for new horses to purchase and are asking horse owners to consider whether their animal would be suitable for a career in the police.”

The force are looking to recruit horses between 16.2hh and 17.3hh of a draught type, that could be a Clydesdale, Shire, Irish Draught or a cross.

They say they will consider both mares and geldings between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

However, the horse must not have any medical issues and must be trainable with a good temperament and no vices.

There is no requirement to be well schooled but the ability to walk, trot and canter is preferred.

It is also desirable for them to be good with farrier, to clip, load and in traffic.

Suitable horses will be taken on a four week trial during which time a vetting would be carried out.